Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel is keen to see Karamoko Dembele get a start on the final day of the season, but has insisted that the Celtic coaches must be trusted to make the right decision on the youngster.

Dembele scored in Celtic’s 4-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday night, grabbing the last goal after coming on from the bench at Parkhead.

The youngster has had limited opportunities this season in the first team, despite having been tipped as a future star at Celtic.

Dalziel feels that the winger should be trying to get more first-team football at this stage of his career and he wants to see him start against Hibernian on the final day of the season after his goal against St. Johnstone.

However, he also conceded that the Celtic coaches are the ones who watch him every day, are aware of his development and will know when to push him more in the first team.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “He should be really tapping on that door.

“I am going to Easter Road to watch Hibs and Celtic on Saturday, I am hoping to see him from the start.

“I might be wrong, but after last night [Wednesday], getting his goal, a good confidence-booster and John Kennedy may just shove him in there and give him the start of the game.

“But you have got to trust the Celtic managers and the coaches, they work day-in-day-out, they see his development and they know when the right time is.

“He is one for the future, he is a really good talent, but he is going to be 19 next year, he needs to be tapping on that door regularly for me.”

Dembele will hope to kick on under a new Celtic manager in the summer and get more first-team opportunities next season.