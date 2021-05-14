Italian agent Andrea Pastorello has indicated that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic might not be ready to leave Fiorentina this summer.

The 21-year-old has had a brilliant season in Italy, scoring 21 goals in 35 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, who are lying 13th in the league table at the moment.

His performances have led to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window and we revealed recently that Liverpool have held talks with his agent and Fiorentina.

AC Milan are looking at him as the potential long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and have held talks with the player.

And Tottenham have also been credited with holding an interest in him.

But Pastorello, who manages several players across Europe, does not believe that just because Vlahovic has impressed this term it follows that he will leave as he may not be ready to.

He admits that Vlahovic has great potential and is a top player in the making.

Pastorello told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “He reached extremely big numbers, despite playing for a team who have had difficulties in the league this season like Fiorentina.

“A year at great levels, however, does not automatically mean that he is ready to take the leap to a bigger club.

“However, we are talking about a player of great talent and with an assured future.”

Vlahovic still has two years left to run on his deal and Fiorentina are expected to hold out for €40m to €50m before agreeing to sell him.