Robin Koch has revealed being able to involved in the build-up of a move with quality passes despite being a centre-back is his strongest asset, which he feels has improved at doing since he joined Leeds United.

The German arrived at Elland Road last summer from Bundesliga side Freiburg and barring a spell on the sidelines owing to injury, has had a solid season, slotting in his natural centre-back position and in the holding midfield role.

Leeds’ style under Marcelo Bielsa sees them kickstart attacking moves from the very back, which requires the centre-backs and even the shot-stopper to play precise passes while being comfortable in possession.

Koch feels him being able to add a touch of quality during the build up play is his strongest asset which he feels was crucial in Leeds choosing him and him choosing them.

The defender added that being good with the ball is a necessary attribute a player must have while playing for the Whites, which he feels has improved since he arrived at Elland Road.

“I see my strongest quality in the build-up play”, Koch told German outlet Spox and Goal.

“For our game, it is important to play our attacking moves as best as possible and thus create dangerous goal [scoring] situations.

“The coaching team wants these passes from me in the offensive areas to be dangerous.

“It was because of those qualities that the people in charge of Leeds were looking at me and because of the way Leeds play, I chose to move there.

“The passing and build-up game, overall play with the ball, is very important to us and that’s how we train.

“That’s why I think I’ve improved again here at Leeds.”

With Kalvin Phillips fit to pay at the weekend against Burnley in the top flight, it remains to be seen if and where Koch will play.