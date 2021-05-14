Lionel Messi has set the signing of his Argentina compatriot Sergio Aguero by Barcelona as one of the conditions for him to stay at the club, it has been claimed.

Aguero is out of contract in the summer and will be leaving Manchester City on a free transfer as the club’s all-time top scorer.

The veteran Argentine striker is believed to be keen on staying in Europe and Juventus are said one of the clubs keen to secure his services.

Barcelona have also held talks with the player but so far, they have not made a decision on whether to sign him.

However, Messi has been putting pressure on Barcelona to sign his friend in Aguero and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is one of the conditions he has set to continue at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine is also out of contract in the summer and Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of their talisman.

Messi wants to play alongside Aguero at Barcelona next season and wants the club to pursue his signature.

But the Catalan giants are not prepared to meet the striker’s wage demands at the moment, which are believed to be €12m per season on a three-year contract.

They are prepared to offer Aguero a salary of around €8m per year at the moment.