Manchester United have put in an enquiry for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been at Getafe since 2017 and has been gradually growing in stature in La Liga with his consistent performances.

The Uruguayan has been one of the more reliable performers for a Getafe side who are 16th in the league table and are currently desperately trying to avoid dropping into the relegation zone with two games left in the season.

Arambarri is being tracked by several big clubs in Europe and Manchester United are believed to be one of the sides who are interested in him.

And it has been claimed the Premier League giants have probed the possibility of taking the midfielder to Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United want to bring in a defensive-minded midfielder in the next window and are now looking at Arambarri as an option.

The Premier League giants are fine-tuning their final transfer plans and a new midfielder is expected to be on their agenda.

There are suggestions Getafe could sell the player if they receive a fee of around €30m in the summer.