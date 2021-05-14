Manchester United are prepared to send Teden Mengi back on loan to Derby County after they secured their Championship status on the last day of the season, according to The Athletic.

The teenage defender joined Derby on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window and made an instant impact on manager Wayne Rooney.

The former Manchester United striker liked what he saw of the defender and wants him back at Derby for a full season in the Championship.

The teenager made nine Championship appearances before a hamstring injury forced him to return to Manchester United early in April.

Derby managed to secure their Championship status on the last day of the season by playing out a draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

And it has been claimed Manchester United are now willing to let Mengi go out on loan to Derby again this summer.

They liked the fact that the defender got game time under Rooney, but were concerned about Derby potentially being relegated to the Championship.

But with the threat subsiding, Manchester United want Mengi to enjoy one full season in the Championship.

Derby would prefer to see Manchester United pay part of his wages during his potential loan stint.