Manchester United target Mauro Arambarri is set to be available for a lower fee than previously thought, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s future has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have identified him as a potential summer target and have put in enquiries for him ahead of the transfer window.

It has been claimed Manchester United have been in touch with the player’s representatives over the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford in the summer.

There were suggestions that he could be available for a fee of €30m, but according to Spanish daily AS, his suitors will not have to touch that figure to snare him away from Getafe.

His contract with Getafe, which still has two years left to run, contains a buy-out clause worth €25m, which is likely to make it a straightforward deal to do.

It has been claimed as well that Getafe could even agree to sell him at a lower figure with the asking price expected to be around €20m.

Several Italian clubs have also been watching the midfielder, but the current changed football landscape may rule them out of the running.