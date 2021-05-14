Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is rated as too expensive for Paris Saint-Germain despite coach Mauricio Pochettino adoring his former charge.

Pochettino got the best out of Kane while he was in charge at Tottenham and now at PSG has continually been linked with raiding his former club in north London.

It has been suggested that Kane could look to move on this summer as he seeks to win the biggest trophies in the game, having continually missed out at Spurs.

According to French radio station RMC, Pochettino adores Kane and would love to take him to Paris, but PSG consider the striker to be too expensive.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy would be expected to play hardball with any club making an approach to try to sign Kane.

And there is little sign so far that Kane will push to exit Tottenham.

While Kane is too expensive for PSG, it is suggested the situation could change if Mauro Icardi leaves the Parc des Princes.

Despite Tottenham struggling to meet expectations this season, Kane has still netted 31 times in all competitions, as well as providing 16 assists.