Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on Southampton defender Yan Valery ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old right-back was loaned out to Championship side Birmingham City during the winter transfer window as he looked to secure regular game time.

However, he featured just seven times for the Championship side before losing his place in the team and did not play after March.

The Frenchman is not part of Southampton’s plans and the club are expected to try and move him on in the summer transfer window.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are keeping an eye on his situation ahead of the summer.

Steve Bruce has a limited budget to play with in the next transfer window and signing a full-back is believed to be one of his top agendas.

The Magpies are keeping close tabs on Valery and are considering making a move for the Southampton defender in the summer.

But they are likely to face stiff competition as several other clubs in Europe are also interested in him.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Marseille are also claimed to be interested in the defender and could swoop to tempt him to quit English football.