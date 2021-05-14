David Moyes has revealed his doubts over West Ham United’s chances of signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation at West Ham since joining the club on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

His nine goals and four assists have powered West Ham’s hopes of qualifying for Europe and they are in with a good chance of doing it with three games left in the season.

West Ham are more than willing to sign Lingard on a permanent deal from Manchester United and Moyes conceded that he hopes the player chooses his club if the Red Devils want to sell him.

However, he did reveal his doubts about whether West Ham have a realistic chance of signing the attacking midfielder with several clubs expected to be in the race to snap him up.

Moyes said in a press conference: “I’m not sure how realistic it is, Jesse has enjoyed himself I hope.

“He’s Man United’s player so they can decide what to do with him.

“If they let him go then I’d hope he’d consider us.”

Lingard is believed to be keen to wait until the end of the season to take a decision on his future.

Manchester United are also reportedly exploring the possibility of using Lingard as bait to snare Declan Rice away from West Ham.