Sheffield Wednesday are yet to discuss the futures of a number of out of contract first-team players, while Sam Hutchinson is set to stay for another year following his January arrival, according to The Athletic.

The Owls slipped down to League One on the final day of the Championship campaign and are now looking ahead to the summer to rebuild for next season.

Sheffield Wednesday had a season to forget with a points deduction, managerial changes, player wage issues and ultimately relegation all adding to their woes, but will now have to quickly refocus as they gear up for a season in the third tier.

One of the more pressing issues the Yorkshire side need to address immediately is the futures of their senior players with 13 stars out of contract this summer.

Skipper Barry Bannan is the only player that has put pen-to-paper on a new deal this season, while winter arrival Hutchinson, who reached an appearance target, has triggered a one-year extension in his deal.

However, the fate of a number of senior players at Hillsborough now hangs in the balance, with the club yet to make any contact with them over their futures.

The retained list is yet to be revealed with boss Darren Moore currently in talks with the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy over the futures of charges who could attain free agent status come the end of the month.

Moore will be hoping the uncertainty surrounding his players would be sorted out as soon as possible so the club can focus on their performances on the pitch when pre-season eventually begins.