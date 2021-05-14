VfB Stuttgart are looking at Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius as a potential option as they aim to bring in a new custodian this summer.

Karius has been on loan at Union Berlin since last year and has made just four appearances for the club in the Bundesliga this season.

Union Berlin are not interested in signing the goalkeeper on a permanent deal and he is set to go back to Liverpool this summer.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans on Merseyside despite suggestions that the Liverpool manager wants to bring in a new number 2.

And according to German magazine Kicker, Stuttgart are showing an interest in Karius ahead of the summer.

Stuttgart are expecting to lose Gregor Kobel at the end of the season with Borussia Dortmund interested in snapping him up.

Sven Mislintat, the club’s sporting director, has identified Karius as one of two options in the market.

The 27-year-old has a contract until the end of next season and Liverpool are likely to prefer to sell him this summer.

Stuttgart are hopeful that it may not take much money to convince the Reds to sell Karius in the coming months.