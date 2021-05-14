Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that the club cannot afford to stand still after winning the league title and will continue to seek to improve next season as well.

The Gers have dominated their way to the Scottish Premiership and need only a draw in their final match to reach the 100-point mark.

Rangers have already indicated that they are planning well ahead by landing the signature of Fashion Sakala on a pre-contract even before the current campaign ended.

And Gerrard stressed that the club are continuously assessing themselves and insisted that they want to further improve next season and move to the next level.

He insisted that the Rangers players are aware of the expectations from the fans and what they will want next season.

The Rangers boss is clear that a club such as the Gers cannot afford to bask in the glory and stand still despite a successful season.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “In terms of self-analysis that is a constant thing.

“We have finished this season as champions but we will still look at how we can improve going into next year.

“You try to build the right dressing room not just from a talent point of view.

“The players know we sold an incredible amount of season tickets and understand what the fans have gone through to support the team this season.

“We want to raise that cup for them.

“We will enjoy this moment but next season is about resetting and focusing on the next targets.

“At this club, you can’t stand still and one trophy is not enough.”

Rangers will end their season with a trip from Aberdeen to Ibrox on Saturday as they look to breach the 100-point mark and remain unbeaten.