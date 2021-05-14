Former Rangers defender Matt Polster has revealed that he is happy that the Gers have won the Scottish Premiership this season and insisted that everyone at the club has done their part in bringing the title back to Ibrox.

Since winning the league in the 2010/11 season, Rangers have endured a long and arduous wait to get their hands back on the title, including having to watch the club drop into the fourth tier and then having to climb their way back to the top flight.

The Gers’ long wait finally ended this season as under the guidance of manager Steven Gerrard, Rangers managed to clinch the title with six games of the league season still remaining.

Polster stated that he is well aware of the hard work required by both the players and the staff of the club to win the title and stressed that he is happy for them.

The American added that he feels since the fans have stood by the club even during their toughest times, they deserve the reward above all.

“I know the staff and the players have put a really good season in and they have finally got it and achieved that goal”, Polster was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“I am really happy for the whole group of players and staff and they really deserve it.

“I am sure the fans are ecstatic and I am happy for them as well because I think they deserve this more than anybody else.

“I am just happy that they were able to get it done.”

Polster was at Ibrox from January 2019 to the end of the 2019/20 season, after which he left to join New England Revolution in the MLS.

He made ten appearances for the Gers in his time at the club.