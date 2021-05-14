RB Leipzig want a decision from Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate over his future by the end of the month, it has been claimed.

The 21-year-old centre-back’s future at RB Leipzig has been under the scanner for several months with suggestions Liverpool are close to signing him.

The Reds are claimed to have been in talks with the player over a transfer and a €40m release clause makes it a straightforward deal if the defender wants to move to Anfield.

There is still no clarity over where the defender will play his football next season, but RB Leipzig are now demanding a decision from the player.

According to German magazine Kicker, the German club want to know from the player whether he wants to stay or leave by the end of the month.

Dayot Upamecano will be leaving the club for Bayern Munich in the summer and they want clarity over Konate’s future.

They are aware that the release clause makes it impossible for them to keep him if he wants to leave.

RB Leipzig are prepared to offer him improved terms on a new contract if Konate is ready to stay at the club.

And the German giants would want to remove the release clause from any new deal.