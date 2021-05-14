Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has insisted that while he understands fans’ feelings, Spurs’ focus is on getting as many points as possible from their remaining Premier League games and not focusing on finishing above Arsenal.

The day of the season when Arsenal are mathematically confirmed to finish above bitter rivals Tottenham has been christened “St Totteringham’s Day” by Arsenal fans and Spurs fans have borne the taunts of the Gunners faithful whenever the occasion has arisen in the recent past.

Earlier in the week, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta indicated that finishing above Tottenham acts as motivation for his squad.

Mason understands the rivalry and the bragging rights which come with finishing above Arsenal, but insists Spurs have bigger fish to fry in terms of their own form.

The interim boss did admit however that he sees the appeal of finishing above Arsenal from the fans’ perspective.

“I’m sure it is for them [Arsenal]”, Mason said in a press conference when asked about whether finishing above their north London rivals is an incentive.

“I know the importance when you represent this football club of finishing above them.

“Of course I’m a Tottenham man.

“I know that.

“We can’t think about that.

“We have to think about winning our games and the priority for us is this weekend.

“Of course I know what it means to the fans to finish above them.”

Tottenham are currently in seventh position in the league table, while their derby rivals are two places below and just a point behind, albeit with having played a game more than Spurs.