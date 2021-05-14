Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is looking to strengthen every single department of his team over the summer transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live.

Moore could not save Sheffield Wednesday from suffering relegation to League One and is now looking at how to plot a quick-fire return to the Championship.

And the Owls manager understands the scale of the challenge in front of him as he is looking to make sure he strengthens every department in his side.

Moore though will not have a large transfer budget and is set to have to work the loan market and look at adding free agents.

The Owls boss will look to box clever in the transfer market and make the best available use of the funds at his disposal.

Sheffield Wednesday have decisions to make on offering fresh terms to a number of players and all eyes will be on who they choose to keep.

League One will be packed full of heavyweights next term, with Ipswich Town and Portsmouth expected to be gunning for promotion, while Sunderland could yet still be in the division.

The Owls finished bottom of the Championship table this term, three points from safety.