Italy full-back Mattia De Sciglio has indicated that he would be open to a move to the Premier League with Chelsea in the future.

Juventus loaned out the defender to Lyon last summer and he has been a big player for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Lyon do not have an option to buy him and Juventus are believed to be keen to sell the right-back as part of their plans to raise funds from the market.

De Sciglio revealed that he would prefer to stay at Lyon where he feels comfortable both on and off the pitch, but is not averse to the idea of playing in another league.

And the Italian revealed that he would be open to playing in the Premier League and admits that Chelsea are one of the clubs he could consider joining.

The defender told Italian daily Tuttosport: “I would like to stay here at Lyon where I feel great on and off the pitch or try a new experience abroad.

“Maybe in England, the Premier League fascinates me and I have always had a soft spot for Chelsea.”

De Sciglio will enter the final year of his contract at Juventus this summer and the club are keen to move him on soon.