Former Scotland international Mark Wilson has insisted that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is doing the right thing by trying to settle in Jack Simpson by playing him towards the end of the season despite complaints from some Gers fans over the level of the defender’s performances.

Simpson joined Rangers from Bournemouth in the winter transfer window and Gerrard has been gradually bedding him in over the last few months.

The 24-year-old started the last two league games against Celtic and Livingston, and despite Rangers winning both games, the defender has seen some criticism sent his way.

Wilson feels it is the perfect example of the demands Celtic and Rangers fans make of players whatever the circumstances may be.

He insisted that Rangers are trying to bed in a young defender and feels he has not looked too bad despite not being at the level of the other defenders in the squad.

The former Scotland man believes Gerrard is doing the right thing by allowing him game time and the chance to settle down at his new club.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “For anybody or any footballers listening in who want to know about the standards, Rangers and Celtic fans hold you to, there you go.

“The team have won the league with an outstanding defence, trying to bed in a young player who has come up to a new league.

“He has not been as good as [Connor] Goldson or [Filip] Helander or even [Leon] Balogun, but he’s fine with his feet.

“The fans expect instant results, but I think Steven Gerrard is doing the right thing, playing him in these games and bedding him in.

“And he will be a better player for it next year.”

Simpson will look to kick on during the 2021/22 campaign following a full pre-season under Gerrard in the summer.