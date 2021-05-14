Angus Kinnear has revealed whether a player can match the physical demands Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa expects from his charges is a key factor the club consider when recruiting, while also stressing that in the current squad Luke Ayling is aware he is ahead of Lionel Messi in terms of a specific statistic.

With the Premier League having entered its final lap, and the summer transfer window looming closer, recruitment and scouting departments have started to kick into overdrive, with Leeds being no exception.

Having ensured their survival in the league this season, the Whites are aiming to thrive from next season onwards with an eye also on European football.

Leeds chief Kinnear has revealed his club will be seeking to bolster their squad in the rapidly approaching transfer window having identified some key areas that need strengthening.

Kinnear explained that recruiting a player for Bielsa is challenging as whether a potential target has the capacity to match the Argentine’s physical demands is something they would have to consider, with the Whites currently posting some of the best physical statistics across Europe.

He also revealed that Ayling is fully aware of a key statistic he is ahead of Messi in and is not shy about reminding his team-mates.

“We will be seeking to strengthen it [ Leeds squad] and there are some obvious areas where it needs to be strengthened”, Kinnear said on the Phil Hay Show podcast.

“It is challenging to get players that comply to the level that Marcelo plays at and actually I was sitting down with Victor [Orta] the other day we were looking at some of the physical stats and some of our physical stats are, from our players are better than anybody else in Europe.

“So, if you look at yards advanced with the ball in a game, Luke Ayling is the best in Europe, ahead of Lionel Messi, which of course something that is not lost on him, he has been referencing as much as he can.

“But we really have set a high bench mark to recruit against and we need to make sure that all the people that we bring in, because we still want to manage the club sustainably from a financial perspective, are truly better and build on what we currently have.”

All eyes will be on how Leeds hierarchy will back Bielsa in the upcoming transfer window, while the club are also optimistic the Argentine will renew his own deal at Elland Road in the summer.