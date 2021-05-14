Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has compared the Red’s game against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at the weekend to a final and insisted that is the message the squad want to covey through their performance.

The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth placed Chelsea, and have played a game fewer.

The situation looked dire for Liverpool as regards Champions League qualification when they dropped to eighth in the table; however, since then the Reds have gone unbeaten in their last seven league games with five of those matches ending in victories.

Thiago stressed that the message Liverpool want to send to the Anfield faithful is that they will consider the match against the Baggies at the weekend to be nothing less than a final.

Thiago told LFC TV: “I think the most important message that we have to have now for us, for the fans, for our families, for everybody from the Liverpool side is that we have a final on Sunday.

“That’s the most important message that we have to give.”

The midfielder further stated that he feels Liverpool are only just reaching their full potential and that everyone at the club is clear on what the ultimate goal is – qualifying for the Champions League.

“I think we correct a couple of mistakes from the past and we are reaching, not the best, but near a great version [of] us”, Thiago added.

“At the end, we have the same goal as each other – that’s to reach the Champions League and the top four in the Premier League.”

Liverpool’s last three matches of the season are all against teams currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Chelsea meanwhile face fellow top four side Leicester twice, once in the league and once in the FA Cup final, and also have a Champions League final to prepare for.