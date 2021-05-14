Former Italian player turned agent Massimo Brambati has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who has himself spoken to Carlo Ancelotti.

Tottenham are looking to appoint a new manager at the end of the season following their decision to part ways with Jose Mourinho; Ryan Mason has been handed the job on an interim basis.

Spurs were keen on RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, but he has agreed to take the reins at Bayern Munich.

A number of coaches across Europe are being linked with the Spurs job and Brambati has revealed that the Premier League side have been in touch with Gasperini.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato’s TMW Radio: “Tottenham and Monaco contacted him.

“At Atalanta he found the ideal environment, but going to London might be worth more.”

The former Torino and Palermo defender also revealed that Everton boss Ancelotti has advised Gasperini to go to Tottenham after the two were in touch.

He also admits he is unsure why Gasperini has not been handed a big job offer yet.

“I know that he has been in touch with Ancelotti, who has advised him to go there, his football would be praised.

“For what he did at Atalanta, it is strange to me that he still has not had the chance to make the big leap.”

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will offer the manager’s job to Gasperini, who has won plaudits for how he has set his Atalanta side up and driven them into the upper echelons of Italian football.

Atalanta currently sit second in Serie A, with two games to play.