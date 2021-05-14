Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, who has been linked with leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, has changed his agent.

The defender has been courted by a number of potential agents in a nod to the forthcoming window and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he has signed up with VV Consulting.

Aurier joins an agency that has the likes of Wolves star Romain Saiss and Metz pair Fabien Centonze and Farid Boulaya on the books.

VV Consulting could soon be busy dealing with the full-back’s future as he is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Tottenham are ready to sell Aurier for the right price this summer, claimed to be around the €12m mark, and he may be on the move away from north London soon.

The defender, who has regularly seen his performances under the spotlight,. has made 27 appearances for Tottenham so far in the current campaign.

He has now clocked a total of 110 outings for Tottenham since joining the club.

Aurier is due to enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham in the coming months.