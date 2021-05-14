Tottenham Hotspur are likely to loan out highly rated talent Troy Parrott again for next season, according to football.london.

Parrott spent the first half of last term on loan at Championship side Millwall, but was then sent to League One outfit Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old scored twice in 18 appearances during his stint at Portman Road and there have been questions raised over what next season will hold for him.

If Tottenham do not sign Carlos Vinicius on a permanent basis from Benfica there will be a spot open for a striker in the club’s senior squad.

However, it has been claimed that Tottenham are likely to loan Parrott out once again.

The Republic of Ireland international is keen to continue to play on a regular basis and doing that at Tottenham could be tricky given the presence of Harry Kane.

All eyes will be on what clubs choose to approach Tottenham about a new loan deal for Parrott in the summer transfer window.

He is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2023.