Robin Koch has insisted Leeds United are entertainers on the pitch as their boss Marcelo Bielsa has drilled it into them to go the whole 90 minutes on full throttle every time.

‘Bielsa ball’ has taken the Premier League by storm this season, with Leeds earning plaudits from fans, pundits, rival managers and players alike for their high-octane style of play.

The Whites have been largely successful in staying true to their signature style in the top flight, with the club currently in the top ten, while remaining the only promoted outfit this season to have avoided slipping down back to the Championship.

Leeds star Koch is of the view that being entertaining on the pitch is Leeds through and through, with them putting on a style that is sure to keep the fans glued to the TV screen.

“Anyone who has seen our games this season knows how intense they are”, Koch told German outlet Spox and Goal.

“It goes back and forth and we give full throttle for 90 minutes.

“It’s very entertaining for the audience.”

Koch added that training under Bielsa is a special experience, and stressed his intense methods have made him a better player over the course of the current campaign.

“The training under Marcelo Bielsa is very special.

“But I’m sure that it will make us all better players.

“Personally, I definitely see myself developing this season.”

Leeds will return to the pitch at the weekend when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in a top flight clash.