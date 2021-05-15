Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has revealed that he had doubts over whether the Gers would ever be able to halt Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard’s side will lift the Scottish Premiership title aloft at Ibrox later today and end Rangers’ nearly-decade long wait for the trophy.

Rangers were forced to start again from the fourth tier of Scottish football at the start of the 2012/13 season after the club fell on hard times due to financial issues.

Ferguson conceded that it has been a long journey for Rangers from there and admitted that watching Celtic’s domination did make him think whether it would ever end.

He pointed out that Gerrard’s appointment as Rangers manager was the turning point and feels after two years of progress, the former midfielder and his players handled the pressure of stopping Celtic’s march to a ten-in-a-row brilliantly.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It has been a long journey, there is no doubt.

“They got sent down to League Two and as time goes on and you go through the leagues and you see how dominant Celtic were when Rangers got back into the Premier League.

“You think to yourself, ‘is this ever going to end?’ There was a doubt in the back of my mind.

“Three years ago they appointed Steven Gerrard and each season I saw progression.

“And this season the pressure was bang on him, his group of players and I think he has handled that pressure brilliantly.

“They thoroughly deserve it.”

Rangers are already planning ahead and have confirmed that Zambian strike Fashion Sakala will join the club this summer.