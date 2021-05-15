Former Manchester City star Shay Given feels that Ferran Torres’ hat-trick against Newcastle United has certainly given Pep Guardiola a headache over whether he needs to sign a striker this summer.

Torres was played down the middle against Newcastle on Friday night and his hat-trick helped Manchester City to win a 4-3 thriller at St. James’ Park.

Gabriel Jesus was in the starting line-up, but he played on the right flank with Guardiola taking the decision to play Torres as the tip of his forward line.

Given insists that the Spaniard was brilliant as the central striker but insisted that he cannot say whether he could be the long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero as he does not see him regularly.

But he admits that the performance has given Guardiola to chew over something ahead of a summer where he is expected to sign a striker.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper said on Premier League TV after the game when asked whether Torres could replace Aguero: “Pep sees him every day, works with him every single day, we have seen him tonight how brilliant he could be, but we don’t know sitting here.

“But he has definitely given him something to think about for sure.

“We thought before the game that Jesus would play central and he would be one of the wide ones.

“Jesus was on the right and Torres through the middle and we saw why.

“He was clinical tonight and he has walked away with the match-ball.”

Torres even has an international hat-trick to his name when he scored three for Spain against Germany.