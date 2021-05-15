Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace has expressed his delight at seeing the Gers back on top and admits watching the players celebrate was a great moment for him.

Wallace was one of the very few players who decided against leaving Rangers in 2012 when the club fell on hard times and dropped into the bottom division in Scotland.

Rangers won three promotion in four years and the left-back was the captain when the Gers were back in the top tier of Scottish football at the start of the 2016/17 season.

The defender left Rangers and moved to England with Queens Park Rangers in England in 2019.

But that has not deterred Wallace from celebrating Rangers’ success from England and he admits that he has closely followed the team under Steven Gerrard over the last two years.

He is delighted to see the club back at the summit of Scottish football and admitted watching the players celebrate was a great moment.

“I’ve remained fully engaged over the last few years, watching on closely in support and maintaining dialogue with some of the players and staff”, Wallace told The Athletic.

“I was so happy for the players and staff, most importantly the fans and the good people behind the scenes.

“I’ve been mesmerised by the quality of football and the visible style with and without the ball.

“Seeing the celebrations with the players and staff was a great moment.

“There was a sense of completeness to the journey.”

Wallace has remained popular amongst the Rangers fans and will always remain the captain that led them back to the Scottish Premiership.