Former Heerenveen midfielder Geert-Arend Roorda is expecting Rangers target Joey Veerman to leave the Dutch club in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s impressive performances in the Netherlands have led to interest from several clubs ahead of the next window.

Rangers are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking Veerman to Ibrox in the coming months.

Heerenveen are aware that they might have to sell the player this summer amidst interest from big clubs.

And Roorda is of the view that it is more than likely that the midfielder will leave the club soon.

He feels the move should be good for both the club and the player as Veerman will move on to bigger things and Heerenveen are likely to get a good fee.

“I think the chances that Joey will leave are quite high”, Roorda said on Heerenveen-focused podcast Radio Camataru.

“And also think, it would be good for him and the club.”

Veerman is reportedly keen to stay in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven interested in snapping him up.