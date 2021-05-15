Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has emerged as Roma’s priority goalkeeping target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has been a top performer for Wolves in the Premier League and is one of the senior players in the squad.

But he is set to enter the final year of his contract at Wolves this summer and it has led to speculation over his future at Molineux.

There were suggestions that Jose Mourinho identified Patricio as one of the goalkeepers that he wanted Roma to pursue in the next transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Wolves shot-stopper is now the priority target for Roma this summer.

Roma have been considering making a move for several goalkeepers with Mourinho wanting a new number one ahead of next season.

And it has been claimed Patricio is the man Roma want once the transfer window opens in the coming months.

His contractual situation means he is unlikely to be too expensive, with Wolves expected to accept an offer of around €7m.

Roma like the experience Patricio could bring to the team and they want him as their new number one.