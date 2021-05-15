Departing Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse insists that the praise he received from his team-mates shows the job he did for the side, in spite of his goals and assists figures not speaking greatly in favour of him.

The veteran defensive midfielder is set to leave Portman Road after eight long years once his contract expires at the end of June.

Over the course of his stay, the 35-year-old managed to notch up as many as 278 appearances, but found the back of the net just twice, setting up 12 more goals for his team-mates.

Responding to a question as to whether he feels the lack of goals and assists has affected his reputation, Skuse feels that the answer could go both ways.

However, he believes that the way his team-mates have always appreciated the job he did on the pitch, along with praise from Flynn Downes as to how he helped him progress, is enough.

“Yes and no really, in-house I spoke to Flynn the other day and he’s forever thankful for how he feels I have helped him as a player”, Skuse told Ipswich’s official site.

“The lads have always praised the job I do and I appreciate that. I think a bit of proof for the job I have done is the number of games I have played as well.

“A deep-lying midfielder that breaks up play isn’t the most glorious of positions, but I can also play a little bit.

“I’ve been called a few names over the years – crab is one!

“But as long as I am doing my bit for the team and the manager and my team-mates are happy, and my kids and wife and parents say ‘you did okay’, yeah – that’s enough for me.”

Skuse came through the youth system at Bristol City and played for the Robins’ senior side until a move to Ipswich in 2013.