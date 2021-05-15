Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for their final game of the Scottish Premiership season, as they look to turn the page on what has been a disappointing campaign.

Neil Lennon departed as manager earlier this year and John Kennedy has held the fort, attempting to salvage some positive results from Celtic’s season.

The Bhoys lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road this afternoon and victory can move the side on to 79 points.

On a personal note Kennedy will also want to end his time as interim boss with a win, as he looks set to step aside for a new man, potentially Eddie Howe.

Celtic have Vasilis Barkas in goal for today’s game, while in defence Kennedy picks Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor as full-backs. Kristoffer Ajer and Stephen Welsh are the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch the Bhoys boss goes with Scott Brown and David Turnbull in midfield, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also start. Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi carry the goal threat.

If Kennedy needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Ismaila Soro and Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Barkas, Kenny, Ajer, Welsh, Taylor, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Hazard, Griffiths, Ajeti, Soro, Murray, Forrest, Montgomery, Ralston, Dembele