Ipswich Town Under-18s manager Adem Atay has revealed that prior to his side facing off against Liverpool Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup semi-final, Reds’ academy director Alex Inglethorpe spoke to him and admitted that he was wary of the young Blues’ side.

The Blues Under-18s ultimately ended up losing the game 2-1, though they did not go down without a fight as they were leading by one goal to nil going into the second half.

To get to the semi-final stage of the FA Youth Cup, Atay’s side had beaten Fulham, Swindon Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, and were the only non-Premier League club remaining in the competition starting from the quarter-final stage.

Atay revealed that while talking to Inglethorpe before the match, the academy director insisted that he was worried about the Reds’ chances against Ipswich and the youth coach revealed that he was pleased by the respect his Liverpool counterpart showed.

He further admitted to being disappointed by his side’s loss but being proud of his players and looking forward to their next games.

“I spoke to Alex Inglethorpe before the game and he said ‘we were worried about you’ which really is a compliment”, Atay was quoted as saying by Ipswich’s official site.

“On the night we are gutted and everyone is feeling low, but we have to be gracious in defeat and get ready for the next one.

“We have a semi-final to prepare for in the league programme and must be ready.

“Liverpool were better this evening and deserved to progress, but I’m proud of that group and they should be very proud of themselves.”

Atay will be hoping to see his young charges progress further as he looks to push them up the system towards the senior team.