Fixture: Burnley vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Bielsa’s side are now looking to seal a place in the top half of the league in their first season back in the Premier League; Leeds currently sit in tenth spot with 50 points, one ahead of eleventh placed Aston Villa.

With Kalvin Phillips fit, the England midfielder has returned to the starting eleven to take his place at the base of the Leeds midfield.

Bielsa has gone with the central defensive partnership of Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk, with Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski occupying the full-back positions.

Patrick Bamford will continue to lead the line for Leeds today, with Jack Harrison and Raphinha on each flank supplying the ball from the wide areas. Mateusz Klich also plays.

Rodrigo, Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today at Burnley, if Bielsa wants to make changes.

Leeds United Team vs Burnley

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Cooper, Davis, Berardi, Jenkins, Shackleton, Roberts, Poveda, Rodrigo