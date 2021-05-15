Rennes coach Bruno Genesio believes Liverpool and Arsenal linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga should stay for at least one more season before moving to a bigger club.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe with some of the biggest clubs wanting to sign him this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been strongly linked with wanting to snap him up, while Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been mooted as suitors.

Camavinga is believed to be angling towards leaving Rennes with only a year left on his contract, but Genesio feels the time is not right for him to move.

The Rennes coach admits that he has a vested interest in keeping the midfielder, but stressed that he has time on his hands and for the moment he needs to stay at a club where he enjoys the confidence of the management.

Genesio was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “I have spoken to him, not only as of the coach of Rennes, but also as someone who has a little more experience than him since he is younger than me and he is very lucky.

“But he is still a developing player, who has enormous qualities to reach the highest level.

“My position and my interest perhaps can be taken into context, but if I put myself in his shoes, I think he still needs to do another year at a club such as Rennes, where he is at home with everyone’s confidence, to develop further.

“He will have time to take other steps.”

Rennes are keen to see the youngster sign a new contract to protect his value if he stays at the club.