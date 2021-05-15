Jose Mourinho’s Roma are keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, as they look to strengthen their squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Roma are expected to back Mourinho as much as possible over the summer, despite budget constraints, as the Portuguese looks to reshape the Giallorossi squad.

The Serie A giants showed interest in Saint-Maximin while he was on the books at Saint-Etienne and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, he is again in fashion in Rome.

Saint-Maximin has impressed at Newcastle this season and it is unclear how deep Roma would have to dig to be able to tempt the Magpies to sell.

The winger has clocked 23 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Newcastle have Saint-Maximin locked down on a lengthy contract, running through until the summer of 2026.

The 24-year-old has netted three times and provided five assists for his team-mates.

It remains to be seen whether the French winger might be tempted by the prospect of a move to Roma.