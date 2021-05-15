Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox for their final game of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

Steven Gerrard’s men have won the title in style and have celebrations in front of them, but they are focused on taking care of business against Aberdeen first.

Claiming just a draw this afternoon would be enough to move Rangers on to 100 points and they are looking for victory to smash through the barrier.

Rangers have won all three of their prior meetings with Aberdeen this season, beating the Dons twice at Pittodrie and once at Ibrox.

Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal this afternoon, while in defence he selects James Tavernier and Joe Aribo as full-backs, with Jack Simpson and Connor Goldson in central defence.

In midfield, Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard can turn to his bench if he wants to make changes, where options available include Scott Arfield and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Aribo, Davis, Kamara, Hagi, Roofe, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Firth, Defoe, Itten, Wright, Stewart, Arfield, King