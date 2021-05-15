Sheffield Wednesday are not currently looking at a swoop for Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Dodoo, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are planning to reshape their squad over the summer transfer window as they prepare for life in League One and look to quickly bounce back to the Championship.

They have been linked with a number of potential signings and it has been suggested that Wigan’s Dodoo is in their sights.

However, Sheffield Wednesday have not made a move for the 25-year-old and he is not currently on their shortlist of targets.

Dodoo is out of contract at Wigan later this month and the Latics are preparing to offer him a new deal to keep him at the club.

The former Rangers star has yet to decide on his next move and is considering his options, with Ipswich Town and Rotherham United linked with being keen.

Dodoo clocked 20 appearances in League One for Wigan after joining the club in the January transfer window.

He netted four times and provided his team-mates with three assists as the Latics avoided the drop.