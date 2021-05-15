Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks that Robin Koch being sat up in the stands at Turf Moor with the club’s analysts shows what Marcelo Bielsa is all about as a boss.

The Germany international centre-back missed out on a spot in the matchday squad for Leeds’ 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League due to a hip niggle.

Koch’s injury is not believed to be serious and he could soon be back in contention to feature for Leeds as he looks to put himself at the disposal of Germany coach Joachim Low for Euro 2020.

The defender was at Turf Moor nevertheless and took in the game from the stands with the club’s analysts, something Whelan feels was telling and was due to what Bielsa looks to do with his players.

Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s about attitude and education for Marcelo Bielsa, educating players to be better, to be well-equipped for when they come in, to play the game with that style of play.

“Hence why you see Robin Koch up here. It’s not because he wants to sit up here in the high stands with the analysts. It’s there for him to learn.

“He’ll have learned from the ball from Kalvin [Phillips], he’ll have learned from some of the challenges, seen [Diego] Llorente and the way him and [Pascal] Struijk work together, the covering round that happens.

“This is educational. It’s not just a football club.

“You educate the players and you improve the players, and it’s progression in their careers as well as individuals and collectively as a team out there.

“So everything he has done and brought into this football club is unreal because you probably don’t get that at many clubs, there’s not many managers that want to educate players individually.”

Koch has tough competition for the centre-back slot at Elland Road, but the defender is also able to operate in midfield and has slotted in when needed this season.