Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has hit back at the side’s critics and insists that they have shown they will not burn out, with Burnley the latest victims of the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side ran riot against Burnley at Turf Moor and ran out 4-0 winners in the Premier League fixture, thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo (two).

Club captain Cooper, who was on the bench for the game, was impressed with what he saw from his team-mates and feels they were different class against the Clarets.

A key criticism of Bielsa’s teams throughout his managerial career has been that his teams burn out towards the end of seasons due to how hard he works them – but Cooper thinks that criticism has been put to bed.

“The world of football waiting for Leeds United Burnout!” Cooper wrote on Twitter.

“Not on our watch.

“Different class again from the boys. Never an easy place to go.”

Leeds will now play Southampton away from home on Tuesday and then finish off their campaign with a home fixture against West Brom in front of their fans next Sunday.