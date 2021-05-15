Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes it is clear that Pablo Hernandez will not be at Elland Road next season.

Hernandez, a fan favourite at Leeds, has fallen out of favour with Marcelo Bielsa this season and has even had Tyler Roberts preferred to him in the number 10 role.

Bielsa has handed Hernandez just 347 minutes of game time in the Premier League, during which the Spaniard has produced two assists for his team-mates.

Hernandez did not even make the matchday squad for Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley, with youngsters such as Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton being preferred to him on the bench.

And Whelan feels sure that Hernandez’s spell at Leeds is coming to an end.

“I think the writing is pretty much on the cards on that one”, he said post match on BBC Radio Leeds, referring to Hernandez.

The attacking midfielder made 36 appearances for Leeds in the Championship last season, scoring nine times, including a vital strike away at Derby County towards the end of the campaign.

Leeds have just two Premier League games left this season and with the Whites having little to play for it remains to be seen if Bielsa lets Hernandez end his spell at the club in style.