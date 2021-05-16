Celtic legend John Hartson has admitted he fears that Rangers could dominate Scottish football over the coming seasons unless the Bhoys turn the tide quickly.

Rangers have dethroned Celtic as Scottish champions and went through their entire Scottish Premiership campaign unbeaten, while they were also dominant in their results against the Bhoys when the two sides met.

Steven Gerrard has insisted the Rangers board will back him and he will strengthen this summer, with the process already having begun through the signing of forward Fashion Sakala.

And Celtic legend Hartson is worried that if the Bhoys do not quickly get things right then Rangers are in line for a period of domination.

“The challenge was there for him [Gerrard] wasn’t it when he came in three seasons ago”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He has completed that challenge hasn’t he? He’s brought the league title back to Rangers, could have won more trophies this season.

“I just fear for Celtic slightly if they don’t get it right you could see Rangers dominating for a good few years yet.”

Celtic have finished 25 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and are hoping that a new manager can turn the ship around.

They are expected to soon announce former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager.