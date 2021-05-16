Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that if Olivier Giroud had scored the headed goal that Alisson did against West Brom then it would be hailed as a “worldie”.

Klopp and the Liverpool bench watched on in disbelief as Alisson connected with a corner deep into injury time at the Hawthorns to head the Reds to a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

The three points keeps Liverpool firmly in the mix for a top four spot with two games left to play in the Premier League this season.

Klopp revealed that winning through an Alisson header is hugely special and is of the view that if Chelsea hitman Giroud had scored it then it would be saluted as a “worldie”.

The Liverpool boss is also pleased that a special moment on the pitch gave Alisson a boost after a tough time off the pitch.

“Wow, is a pretty good word. It was spectacular and a good game. What a moment! That is so far the highlight”, Klopp told the BBC.

“I hope we have time for another highlight [this season]. It was a tricky game. Winning that way is really special. I couldn’t be happier in the moment.

“It’s the best goal I’ve ever seen scored by a goalkeeper! Strikers score like that. If Olivier Giroud scores like that you say it’s a worldie. It’s a worldie! Wow!

“[Alisson’s] our player, our boy and our brother. When he is suffering we are all suffering. It’s hard in these moments.

“There are more important things than football but when football can deliver moments like this for him, and all the boys, and our fans, then football is the best thing for a few seconds than anything else out there”, the Liverpool boss added.

The Reds are in action again on Wednesday night away at Burnley in another game which is a must-win in their push for Champions League football next season.