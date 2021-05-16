Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Wolves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

With three games left to play this season Spurs find themselves sitting in seventh place in the league standings, three points behind sixth placed West Ham United and four off fifth placed Liverpool.

Interim boss Ryan Mason is keen to drive Tottenham to the highest finish possible and secure European football for next season, and his side have won five of their last six home matches.

Tottenham continue to be without defender Ben Davies, who looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham, while Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon are full-backs. In central defence, Mason picks Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

In midfield, Mason looks towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli, while Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale support Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane; Bale has scored all nine of his league goals for Tottenham on home turf.

Tottenham have a number of options on the bench in the event they need to make changes during the 90 minutes, including Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Alli, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn, Lucas