Former West Ham United star Matthew Upson has insisted that looking at the season as whole the Hammers have done brilliantly well to be in line to qualify for Europe.

West Ham only managed a point at Brighton on Saturday and it more or less ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

A run of four points from their last 15 available halted their momentum and they are now likely to battle for a place in the Europa League in the last two league games of the campaign.

Upson conceded that it is easy to feel disappointed and bitter about the results recently, but he stressed West Ham must look at the season as a whole.

He insisted that the West Ham fans are delighted with what their side have done and feels just to be in line for European qualification is a brilliant achievement for the east London club.

Upson said on Premier League TV after the Brighton game: “It is easy to kind of look at it, magnify the game and the result and be disappointed.

“The run they have been on in the past five games really has cost them, there is no doubt about that and it has been a really poor points return.

“But if you look at the season as a whole, I speak to West Ham fans all over the world, they are so buzzing on how West Ham have done this season and rightly so.

“To be in the conversation at this point is great, to still be fighting for a place in European competition is amazing.”

West Ham will travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom on Wednesday before finishing the season at home against Southampton next Sunday.