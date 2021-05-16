Marcelo Bielsa is close to signing a new contract at Leeds United which will run for either one or two years.

The Argentine tactician has been lauded for his work at Leeds, transforming the Yorkshire club from a mid-table Championship outfit into a top half Premier League team.

Bielsa’s men blew Burnley away on Saturday, running out 4-0 winners, to further underline their impressive form as the season finishing line looms into view.

His deal expires in the summer and there has been concern over whether he will put pen to paper on fresh terms.

However, he is close to agreeing to stay and, according to Argentine journalist Claudio Mauri, the new contract will run for either one or two years.

Bielsa took over at Leeds in the summer of 2018 and will turn 66 years old before the new Premier League season begins.

The tactician though appears in no mood to bring to an end his time in charge of Leeds.

Bielsa has yet to experience a packed Elland Road in the Premier League and will be keen to do so as soon as possible.