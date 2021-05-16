Fixture: West Brom vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League clash against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The Reds came out on top in a 4-2 thriller at Old Trafford on Thursday night to inject fresh fuel into their top four bid and Jurgen Klopp will want nothing less than another three points today.

They face a West Brom side who have already been relegated, but Baggies boss Sam Allardyce would delight at doing Liverpool’s top four hopes damage.

The earlier fixture between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Liverpool’s last trip to the Hawthorns, in 2018, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Klopp is without Ozan Kabak, James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies, while Diogo Jota has a foot problem.

He plays Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Nathaniel Phillips is partnered by Rhys Williams.

Klopp selects a midfield three of Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, while up top he goes with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

On the bench Klopp has a host of options if needed, including Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool Team vs West Brom

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, Clarkson, N Williams, Koumetio