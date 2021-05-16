Darren Bent has insisted that Leeds United must do everything to keep Marcelo Bielsa at the club next season or longer as he feels no other manager can get as much out of the Whites stars as he does.

A 4-0 win over Burnley took Leeds to tenth in the Premier League table as they look to seal a top-half finish in their first season back in the top tier of English football.

Bielsa has been one of the most important factors in Leeds’ rise from the Championship to the top half of the Premier League in the last three years.

Their quality of football and attitude towards the game has been widely lauded, but there are still question marks over whether Bielsa will stay at Leeds next season.

The Argentine is yet to agree to sign a new deal and Bent insisted that Leeds have to make sure that the manager stays at Elland Road next season if not longer.

He stressed that Bielsa has turned a team of hard-working players into a solid Premier League side and feels no other manager could have got as much out of the same set of players.

Bent said on Premier League TV following Leeds’ win at Burnley: “It’s crucial for Leeds that he is there next season certainly and going forward.

“I don’t think there is any other manager in world football that can get what he gets out of this Leeds team.

“There are no real superstars, but he is turning good players into very, very good players.

“Bielsa deserves a lot of credit and this season they have shown no fear, they have gone at whoever they have played against and they have got some very important results.”

Leeds are on course for a top-half finish if they win their last two league games of the season.