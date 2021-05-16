Everton legend Andy Gray has slammed the Toffees’ performance in their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park to Sheffield United and insists that if the same home form plays out next term then Carlo Ancelotti will be out of a job.

Ancelotti was looking to see his men score a vital three points in their hunt to secure a European spot, but they were instead beaten by already relegated Sheffield United.

The result continues a shocking run of form at Goodison Park this season from Everton, who have lost nine times in the league on home turf, the joint-most times they have been beaten in a league campaign; the last time it happened was in the 1993/94 season.

Gray insists that a lot of good things have happened under Ancelotti, but the club’s home form is nowhere near acceptable and stressed if it happens under the Italian next season then he will no longer have a job.

“What we saw tonight was not acceptable”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS.

“There are things that need to improve and if this was the season next season he wouldn’t be there I don’t think. That’s an absolute certainty.

“There have been lots of good things that have happened this season, there have been lots of good performances and there have been a couple of false dawns that have given Evertonians hope and then it has been taken away from them.

“But there is no doubt in my mind that the performances we have seen at Goodison are nowhere near acceptable to Everton fans, nowhere near it.

“We cannot be getting comfortably beaten [by Sheffield United]. That is not good enough. This is a team that were looking to get into Europe this year and they might miss out.”

Ancelotti will have to quickly pick his Everton team up for a meeting with Wolves at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.