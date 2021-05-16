Stephen Craigan has told Celtic the only way they will be able to convince highly rated talent Karamoko Dembele to stay at Parkhead is to hand him the game time he craves.

Dembele has created a buzz at Celtic and is considered a talent at the club, but the pace of his progression into the first team has been a source of debate.

Interim boss John Kennedy brought Dembele off the bench for nine minutes of action in Celtic’s 0-0 draw away at Hibernian on Saturday, their final game of the season.

Dembele turned 18 years old earlier this year and has just another year left on his contract at Celtic.

And former Motherwell star Craigan, who likes what he has seen of Dembele, thinks there is only one way that the Bhoys can keep hold of the winger.

“The only way you will convince him to stay is by allowing him to play more first team games”, Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Naturally he has to train properly, has to be ready, he has to be focused enough and deliver in training.

“But certainly from the glimpses we can see, he is more than capable.

“He is strong, he’s got a low centre of gravity; the muscles on his thighs mean he has a low centre of gravity.

“He will take a few hits, he’ll bounce about, but he’s got to use his physical presence.”

Dembele, who is able to operate on either flank, has made eight senior team appearances for Celtic and featured for 18 minutes in the club’s Europa League campaign this season.